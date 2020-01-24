Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded down $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,797. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $118.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

