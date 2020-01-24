Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 612 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,585,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,662. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

