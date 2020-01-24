Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 4,010 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.14. 6,198,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,847,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

