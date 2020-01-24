Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $112.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,460. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.57 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1564 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

