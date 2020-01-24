Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 182,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 29,419 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 948,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,920. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $80.57 and a 52-week high of $94.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.7791 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%.

