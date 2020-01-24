Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $6.26 on Thursday, reaching $187.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.19. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $187.68.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

