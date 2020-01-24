Country Club Trust Company n.a. Decreases Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 11,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $1,655,572.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,999.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,818,894 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

UTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,008,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,631. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.08. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $113.77 and a 1-year high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

