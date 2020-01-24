Counterparty (XCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00016304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. Counterparty has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,470.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.37 or 0.03767750 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00713508 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,391 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Zaif, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

