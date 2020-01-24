Counos Coin (CCA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $96,813.00

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for about $4.71 or 0.00055544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $69.93 million and $96,813.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Counos Coin

CCA is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog . The official website for Counos Coin is counos.io

Counos Coin Coin Trading

Counos Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.