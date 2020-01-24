Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Shares of COST stock opened at $312.88 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $313.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.09. The company has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

