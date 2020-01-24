COSTAMARE INC/SH (CMRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect COSTAMARE INC/SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $7.92 on Friday. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

