Corporate Travel Management (ASX:CTD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.82

Corporate Travel Management Ltd (ASX:CTD) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and traded as high as $22.17. Corporate Travel Management shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 526,204 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90.

In other Corporate Travel Management news, insider Laura Ziolkowski (Ruffles) 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

