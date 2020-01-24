Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:CORR)

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 147.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

NYSE CORR opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $639.12 million, a PE ratio of 124.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.81 and a quick ratio of 14.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CORR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring bought 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.