Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of Core-Mark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 27,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,738,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Core-Mark stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.36. 251,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,516. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

