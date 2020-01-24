Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 525 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,218.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,097 shares of company stock worth $17,249,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.41. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.24 and a 1 year high of $165.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

