Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 3.3% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nomura lifted their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

Lam Research stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.42. 1,555,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,667. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $315.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

