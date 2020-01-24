Copperwynd Financial LLC Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 143.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,392. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

