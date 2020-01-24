Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.53. 8,602,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,290,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.