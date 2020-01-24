Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,824 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,879,663,000 after buying an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,616,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,235,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,263,000 after buying an additional 1,364,667 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $149,297,000 after buying an additional 1,162,943 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,217,000 after buying an additional 1,071,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,198,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,648. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

