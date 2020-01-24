Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 457,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of EXG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 658,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

