Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.09.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.90. 2,485,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,478. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.62.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

