Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Conversion Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CVLB) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 65,953 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 27,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conversion Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. Conversion Labs had a negative return on equity of 674.88% and a negative net margin of 23.63%.

In other Conversion Labs news, Director Happy David Walters acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 398,615 shares of company stock worth $67,023 over the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conversion Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVLB)

Conversion Labs, Inc, an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.