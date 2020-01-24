ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 168 ($2.21) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 171 ($2.25).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a sector performer rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 197 ($2.59) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 118 ($1.55) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 202.64 ($2.67).

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 203.30 ($2.67) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.05. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of GBX 113.25 ($1.49) and a one year high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

