Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Continental from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

CTTAY traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 1,986,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,711. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. Continental has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

