Constellation Brands’ (STZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.61.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,550. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.39 and a 200-day moving average of $194.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,090 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 729,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,743,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,813,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 572,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

