Consensus Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00052800 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00073969 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,421.23 or 1.00188066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00035009 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

