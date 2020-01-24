ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,620. The company has a market cap of $894.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNOB. ValuEngine upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

