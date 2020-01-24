Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,920 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $69,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,919 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 540,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. 431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.56. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,406.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,921 shares of company stock worth $2,328,128. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helios Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

