Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,673 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $69,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,963,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,386,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 242,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 183,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 59,850 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 2.11. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $110.77 and a 52 week high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROG. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Rogers from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

