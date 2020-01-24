Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 380,175 Shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,175 shares during the period. Blackline makes up about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $78,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 661.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 3,971.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 64.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Blackline by 49.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blackline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $434,725.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,233.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,153,276.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,450.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,435. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -109.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

