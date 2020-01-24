Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 239,248 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 218.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,248 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $37,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Omega Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Omega Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,808. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Omega Flex Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

