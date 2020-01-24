Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $87.38 Million Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Mercury Systems comprises 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Mercury Systems worth $87,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $925,750.00. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,498. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.97. 2,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,646. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

