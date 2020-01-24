Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2,219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.84. 8,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.92 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Rollins’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.