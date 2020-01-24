Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Axon Enterprise worth $61,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 18.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. 2,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,714. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.62, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $268,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $302,991.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,761,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

