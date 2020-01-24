Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,491 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Watsco by 49.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO remained flat at $$178.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,146. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.82. Watsco Inc has a 12 month low of $136.45 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

