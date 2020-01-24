Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 229,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

