Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,300 Shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orthopediatrics were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 258,146 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. Orthopediatrics Corp has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Orthopediatrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

