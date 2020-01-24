Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Concierge Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:CNCG) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, approximately 206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, packs, and distributes meat pies and related bakery confections to the groceries, gasoline convenience stores, and independent retailers in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. The company is also involved in the provision of security alarm system installation and monitoring services; and wholesale distribution of hair and skin care products under the brand name Original Sprout.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.