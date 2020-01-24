Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.00

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 55655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Computer Services alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Computer Services stock. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.