Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) is Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,788 shares during the quarter. Compugen comprises about 3.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Compugen worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Compugen during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,824,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compugen stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,735. The company has a market capitalization of $318.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66. Compugen Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Compugen in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

