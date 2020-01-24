Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.69

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and traded as high as $56.86. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $56.86, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.