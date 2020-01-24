Comet (CMT) Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Comet (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Comet has a market capitalization of $4,228.00 and $2.00 worth of Comet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Comet has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Comet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Comet Coin Profile

Comet (CMT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. Comet’s total supply is 872,830 coins. Comet’s official Twitter account is @cometcoin . Comet’s official website is cometcoin.com

Buying and Selling Comet

Comet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Comet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Comet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Comet using one of the exchanges listed above.

