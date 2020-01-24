Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Average” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.97.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $943,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

