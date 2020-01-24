Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276,030. The company has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62.
In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after buying an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in Comcast by 61.6% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
