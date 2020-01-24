Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the cable giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276,030. The company has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $305,744,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,683,000 after buying an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in Comcast by 61.6% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 3,054,871 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $137,714,000 after buying an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

