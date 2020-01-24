Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

