Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,751,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,813,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

