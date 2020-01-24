Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Comcast has raised its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.
Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74.
In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
