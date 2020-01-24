Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Comcast has raised its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,276,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.