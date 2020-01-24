Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO) dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 110,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 178,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

About Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

