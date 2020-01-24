Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.22

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.22 and last traded at $83.74, with a volume of 39600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,999 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 3,676.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 209,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,991,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 82,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 80,327 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

