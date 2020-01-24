Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Trading Down 7.9%

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) was down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.56, approximately 688,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 422,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

The company has a market cap of $722.84 million, a P/E ratio of -62.26, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $6,475,643.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $31,532.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,116 in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

